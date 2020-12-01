BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Science Center recently completed upgrades to their lighting, replacing older T8 and T12 fluorescent lights with light-emitting diode (LED) technology from Otter Tail Power Company.

“It’s great to see an organization dedicated to science take advantage of the latest in lighting technology by installing LEDs,” Otter Tail Power Company Energy Management Representative Roger Garton said in a release.

The switch will save Headwaters Science Center an estimated $2,000 per year.

The center also received an Otter Tail Power Company rebate in 2019 for its completion of several energy-saving upgrades, installing Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats and new heating and cooling equipment, the release said.