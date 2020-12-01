NEBISH TOWNSHIP -- A Bemidji man is dead after he was unintentionally shot while deer hunting on Wednesday, Nov. 25, near Puposky, according to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

Officials identified him as Lukas R. Dudley, 28, of Bemidji. At approximately 7:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office received a report from the FBI and Red Lake Tribal Police that they were investigating a hunting related fatality that occurred on or near the Red Lake Nation boundary in the 29000 block of Irvine Avenue (CSAH 15) near Puposky, in Nebish Township, the release said.

Dudley was deer hunting east of Irvine Avenue near the south boundary road when he was shot by another hunter, who was identified as Rain Stately, 33, of Redby. Stately and Dudley were not hunting together, the release said.

Near dusk, Stately said that he noticed movement of what he thought was a deer and fired one round from his rifle. When he discovered Dudley, he immediately called 911 and has been cooperating with the investigation. Dudley was found not to be wearing typical blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing, the release said.

Dudley was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Enforcement, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.