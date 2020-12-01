BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a virtual open house from Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Dec. 14 for a reconstruction project planned for Highway 71 in Bemidji in 2022.

Community members are invited to attend as it is convenient for them. The online format allows participants to learn more and give feedback on the scope of the project and proposed key intersection improvements, a release said.

MnDOT plans to resurface a portion of Highway 71 and make intersection improvements at eight locations between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road. The highway is in need of long-term improvements to address intersection safety and aging infrastructure, the release said.

The additional intersections included in the project are:

Anne Street

Net way

Fern Street

Blueberry Lane

Balsam Road

Lakewood Drive

Glidden Road

Winter Sumac Road

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call (651) 366-4720. To request other accommodations, call (651) 366-4718 or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.