The Bemidji Jaycees hosted the Night We Light Un-Parade on Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. Attendees drove through the lot to view brightly lit floats and see Santa Claus in the ladder of a Bemidji firetruck.
A little girl waves at Santa Claus from the backseat during the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues were decorated for the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Carolers sing from the bed of a truck during the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Attendees could tune their radio dials to 88.1 FM for music to sync up to the Digital Jake float during the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Olaf and friends were featured on the Brustad Land Surveying float during the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Sanford Center was lit green during the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox dance to the music at the Visit Bemidji float during the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Santa Claus waves from the ladder of a Bemidji firetruck during the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Children wave at Santa Claus during the Night We Light Un-Parade hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees Friday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A live stream of the parade can be seen below: