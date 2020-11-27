The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding allocated to the county by directive of Gov. Tim Walz, who released $841 million of Federal CARES Act dollars to towns, cities, and counties throughout Minnesota through Executive Order, a release said.

Greater Bemidji, Inc., in partnership with the Bemidji Alliance, is administering the grants on behalf of the County.

This round of funding is targeted to those businesses impacted by the Governor’s recent Executive Order 20-99 signed Nov. 18, which includes restrictions on restaurants, bars, and other food service establishments, as well as of gyms, fitness centers and other indoor recreation, event and entertainment venues, the release said.

The grant is focused on mitigating the cost of business interruption and may provide up to $25,000 per business determined on a scale of 2019 revenues. Business must certify total operating expenses experienced during the pandemic period.

Business applicants must be physically located in Beltrami County and have an active registration with the Minnesota Secretary of State. A decline or loss in revenue must be demonstrated.

If your business opened in 2019 or 2020, contact Tiffany Fettig at Greater Bemidji to discuss what documentation you should provide.

Application deadline is Dec. 6 and only fully completed applications will be considered. For more information or for application forms, visit greaterbemidji.com.