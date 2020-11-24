For the 29th year, Marketplace Food and Drug, local schools and other partners came together to raise money and food donations for the Stuff-A-Truck campaign, benefitting the food shelf. This year's effort started on Oct. 29 and continued through Nov. 18, with food donations coming together at local schools.

Then, as in previous years, the truck was moved to Marketplace to accept more donations from the public. Earlier this week, the campaign concluded with the donations brought to the food shelf.

"I want to thank Marketplace for doing this for us," said Mary Mitchell, executive director of the food shelf. "I know it looked a bit different this year, but they were very gracious in making it work for us. We appreciate that and the whole involvement of the community every year."

In the past few years, the effort has brought in between 15,000 and 20,000 pounds of food annually. In 2019, 17,786 was donated, along with $6,000.

Marketplace Store Director Brandon Granmo explained that while the main Stuff-A-Truck event concluded on Nov. 21, they will still accept cash and food donations for the food shelf through the end of November.

"The main thing we appreciate is the variety of food that comes in," Mitchell said. "There's a lot of things that we don't get in regular donations otherwise and that we don't purchase. So, having this much variety of food that comes in helps. Most importantly, it builds awareness, especially with young people. Children are able to have an idea that they can help in their community and their neighbors who are in need."

The Stuff-A-Truck campaign is the latest assistance to the food shelf as it navigates an unusual year because of the pandemic. Earlier this year, Mitchell said the food shelf received state and federal assistance.

"Because of the help, we have been able to keep the food flowing," Mitchell said. "It's been a year with a lot of change for us. A lot of ups and downs, as it has been for many, if not all people. We've had to make adjustments on the fly in how we serve and how to be safe."

While donations are welcome, though, Mitchell said a bigger need now is volunteers.

"We lost about 70% of our volunteer base, if not more," Mitchell said. "It's been very challenging for us to staff our program, as we rely on volunteers to provide direct services. Our biggest need remains volunteers to serve the customers."

The food shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE in Bemidji and can be reached at (218) 444-6580.