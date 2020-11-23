BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, Nov. 23, through the month of December due to the current COVID-19 infection rates in the community, according to a release.

Membership applications for the 2021 Bemidji Senior Center membership drive will still be processed during this time and can be mailed to the Senior Center at 216 3rd St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

Lutheran Social Services Senior Nutrition will still deliver Meals on Wheels and offer curbside pickup for meals during this time, the release said.

For questions regarding Meals on Wheels and curbside pickup, call LSS Senior Nutrition at (218) 444-3987.