10 years ago

November 21, 2010 -- Bemidji’s Steph Frey earned All-State honors by finishing seventh in the 200 free final with a time of 1:56.04 at the state Class A swim meet. The Bemidji sophomore finished 1:07.48 in the 100 breaststroke to capture third at state. And as a bonus, Frey set a school record as she eclipsed the time of Irene Lundbecker who went 1:08.01 in 1994.

25 years ago

November 21, 1995 -- A winter-long project, Bill Balsiger of Blackduck made a stained glass window for the Blackduck American Legion Club. It's an exact replica of the American Legion logo, made with more than 275 individual pieces of glass. The gift may have opened a can of worms for him, the more Legionaires that see it, the more other clubs want a similar piece of art.

50 years ago

November 21, 1970 -- Arctic Enterprises of Thief River Falls gave the go-ahead for a company garment factory in Clearbrook. Whether or not the Clearwater County village actually acquires this economic boost will depend on its ability to provide a facility to house the business. Estimates of cost for the size of a building needed run as high as $150,000.

100 years ago

November 21, 1920 -- Fire extinguishers kept on hand at the C. W. Jewett company garage undoubtedly saved a new Ford car from being totally destroyed by fire when the gasoline tank in the automobile became ignited and spread to the scattered oil on the curbing. Mrs. Revoir wanted to see how much gasoline was in the tank, lit a match and the fireworks started.