BEMIDJI -- As part of the Bemidji Jaycees Christmas Window Display Contest, Bemidji Community Theater families will be featured live in the window display at 316 Beltrami Ave. NW, singing carols to passersby this weekend and next.

Caroling will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28.

BCT will be putting a speaker outdoors so passersby can hear the songs and maybe even pause and sing along outside.

A Victorian window scene complete with a Christmas tree, Santa's mailbox, a carousel horse, and other decorations also will be on display.

The coronavirus pandemic caught the Community Theater in the middle of its renovation, and since renovating is expensive and the lack of performances has been hurting the organization's ability to finish creating its personal theater space for future performances, donations will be accepted.