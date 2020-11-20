BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Center was lit purple on Thursday evening to honor victims of the coronavirus and frontline workers.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Nov. 19. He also directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 “to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.”

“When times are tough, Minnesotans rise up by coming together,” Walz said in a release. “Tonight, communities across the state will come together in a symbolic moment of unity to honor those we have lost and the workers who are on the frontline of this battle.”