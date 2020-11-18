BEMIDJI -- Holiday Gifts for Kids, a program of the United Way of Bemidji Area, has begun its annual effort to ensure that all children in need in the Bemidji area receive a gift this holiday season. This program is available to families living within the boundaries of School District 31. Gifts are only available for children who are pre-registered and meet the program’s guidelines, which are detailed on the registration form. The registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 7.

Registration forms are available for pick-up and drop-off at the following locations: Beltrami County Public Health (WIC) Office, Northern Dental Access Center and First National Bank of Bemidji (all locations), and the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area. The registration form may also be accessed on line at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/holiday-gifts-kids.

The United Way expects to see a significant increase in the number of families needing a helping hand, a release said.

"This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people in our community are having a tough time. Families who were getting by are now struggling." Denae Alamano, executive director of United Way of Bemidji Area, said in the release. "For some children, the Holiday Gifts for Kids program gift may be the only present they receive this holiday season."

Monetary donations are the best way to support the program because it allows the committee to purchase toys at similar price values and it ensures there are enough toys for each age group of registered children, the release said. Monetary contributions can be made payable to Holiday Gifts for Kids and mailed to the United Way office at Box 27, Bemidji, MN 56619.

For questions, call the United Way of Bemidji at (218) 444-8929.