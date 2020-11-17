10 years ago

November 18, 2010 -- Diver Jana Hedstrom will hold center stage for the Bemidji swimming and diving team at the state meet. A pair of Lumberjacks, Lexie Hendricks and Steph Frey, will be in the swimming preliminaries; Hendricks will compete in the 500 free while Frey opens in the 200 free and concludes her preliminary competition in the 100 breaststroke.

25 years ago

November 18, 1995 -- Red Lake's Randy Holthusen signs a letter of intent to play at Bemidji State. For the past five years, basketball fans have enjoyed Holthusen's court exploits since this high school senior has been a member of the Warrior's squad since seventh grade. He played a major role in Red Lake's undefeated regular season and their rise in the state Class B polls.

50 years ago

November 18, 1970 -- The state requires counties to adopt minimum shoreland areas zoning standards to: Reduce overcrowding and poorly planned shoreland development, prevent pollution, provide ample space on lots for sanitary facilities, minimize flood damages, maintain property values, and maintain natural characteristics of shorelands and adjacent water areas.

100 years ago

November 18, 1920 -- A meeting of farmers and settlers of the Red Lake Basin is called for at the Kelliher city hall, for the purpose of discussing the matter of establishment of maximum and minimum levels for the lake. It is understood action is designed to be taken on this matter so that it may be placed before congress and be incorporated in suitable legislation on this subject.