RED LAKE -- Red Lake Nation is currently experiencing a high uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to an update from Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr., as of Nov. 16, there were 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Red Lake Nation -- nearly 30% of the total cases recorded in Red Lake since the pandemic began.

Since March, there have been 174 recorded cases in Red Lake Nation, with 128 having recovered. Of the cases being monitored, 36 are in the Red Lake district, seven in Redby and three in Ponemah. One active case was also linked to the Red Lake Detention Center.

Of the total active cases in Red Lake, 40% are tied to the Jourdain/Perpich Extended Care Center, a 47-bed senior nursing home located at 24856 Hospital Drive in Red Lake. There are currently 19 active cases between residents and staff.

Chairman Seki said he met virtually with Gov. Tim Walz on Monday, Nov. 16, along with other tribal leaders. Due to the dire situation at the Jourdain/Perpich Extended Care Center, Gov. Walz has authorized National Guard nurses to travel to Red Lake to help, as many of the nurses from Red Lake currently working at the care center have been infected.

“Our registered nurses and CNAs have tested positive. They may start showing up as soon as tomorrow (Nov. 17) to help our elders,” Seki said Monday. “Just to let you know, these National Guard nurses will help our nursing home.”

According to a release from the National Guard, "facilities that have exhausted all other avenues of staffing due to COVID-19 positive cases can request assistance from the State of Minnesota."

The Red Lake Hospital is averaging about 100 tests locally a day with an ample supply of test kits on hand going forward, according to a Red Lake Tribal Council Facebook post.

Jill Andersen of Red Lake Comprehensive Health has been making regular update videos since the pandemic began. Her most recent video, titled, “COVID just got real,” warned residents of Red Lake that the pandemic is now raging in the area.

“Now, suddenly, we find ourselves in the middle of a citywide, countywide, statewide outbreak. Moreover, it’s starting to get very real right where we live,” she said. “Our hospitals are nearing maximum capacity and flu season hasn’t even hit high tide yet.”

She asked Red Lakers to be brave and make smart choices regarding gatherings and taking precautions.

“We’re working to keep up with testing, but as I’ve said in messages past, testing is a tool but not a cure,” she said. “Prevention, in addition to testing, is the best defense we have available to us right now.”

Two free upcoming testing events will take place in Red Lake:

• Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Ponemah Fire Department.

• Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Oshkiimaajitahdah.

Both events will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the option of throat swabs or nasal swabs. Flu shots will be available for adults only. Registration will be provided onsite.

As of Nov. 16, no new restrictions have been enacted for residents or visitors to Red Lake Nation. The borders have been open since early October, but Medical Martial Law, which has been in place since April to give the tribal council swift decision-making authority, is still under effect.