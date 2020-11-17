BEMIDJI -- With a steady increase of coronavirus cases in our region, annual community meals have been canceled this holiday season.

Yet, for those looking to still avoid the hassle of cooking, some places around the Bemidji area have put together both dine-in and takeout meal options for Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Minnesota Nice Café

The restaurant is offering take-and-reheat meals that should be pre-ordered by Monday, Nov. 23.

Each meal includes roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, corn casserole, cranberries, a dinner roll with butter and pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream.

The price is $30 for two meals or $60 for four meals. However, larger family sizes will be accommodated.

Orders should be placed online at www.toasttab.com/minnesota-nice-cafe during operating hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26. For more information or questions, email minnesotanicecafe@gmail.com or call (218) 444-6656.

Lueken’s Village Foods

The grocery store's north and south locations are offering heat-and-serve Thanksgiving dinners that should be preordered by 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Each meal includes a Butterball baked turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, sage stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, corn, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

The price of the meal is $99.99 and it serves five to seven people. Orders will be available for pickup in the deli before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Orders can be placed in-store or by calling the North store at (218) 444-FOOD or the South store at (218) 444-8419, ext. 0. Ask to be directed to the deli.

Tutto Bene

The eatery is offering Italian-style Thanksgiving meal options that should be pre-ordered by Friday, Nov. 20.

The family-style menu features an antipasti board, Caesar salad, Tuscan ham, turkey and stuffing, farmer crushed potato, glazed baby carrots and pumpkin spiced tiramisu.

The price is $45 per person. Orders will be available for pickup from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. To order, call (218) 751-1100.

Table for 7

The restaurant is offering Thanksgiving dishes that should be pre-ordered by 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

The menu includes farm-to-table starters, accompaniments and desserts, which individually feed four to six people, unless otherwise noted on the menu.

Meals can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. To order, call (218) 444-2586.

Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge

The resort is offering a Thanksgiving Day buffet and Thanksgiving meal take out options from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The buffet will feature both turkey and honey glazed ham and an assortment of sides and desserts. For take out, each person gets a choice of a protein, four sides, one dessert and a dinner roll.

The price is $26.95 per adult and $14.95 per child. To make a reservation to dine in or schedule a takeout order, call (218) 444-DINE.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar

The restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving "Heat and Eat Feast" that should be pre-ordered by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The menu includes roasted turkey, herb stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, baked mac and cheese and fresh bread with herb butter. Apple tarts are also available for an additional cost.

The price is $79.99, and the meal serves four to six people. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. To order call, (218) 444-1875.

Chase on the Lake

The Walker resort is offering a family-style Thanksgiving dinner experience with dine-in and takeout options from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The menu features mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, wild rice cranberry stuffing, sweet potatoes, bread baskets, pumpkin lava cake and a choice of either prime rib, roast duck, turkey or stuffed pork loin.

The price is $29 per adult and $12 for children under the age of 10. Reservations are required, as walk-ins can’t be accommodated. Only six guests are allowed per table, and no more than 10 total guests per reservation.

Call (218) 547-8502 to make a dine-in reservation or to reserve a time to pick up the meal curbside.

Red Lake Trading Post

The store is offering Thanksgiving to-go dinners that should be ordered and paid for by Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The menu includes a choice of turkey or ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, dressing, a vegetable, cranberries, a dinner roll and a choice of pie.

The price is $12.99 per adult and $6.99 per child. Orders can be picked up Nov. 25-27. To order, call (218) 679-3888.