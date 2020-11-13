10 years ago

November 14, 2010 -- The Bemidji City Council is scheduled to consider the first reading of an ordinance that would allow bars to have the option of staying open until 2 a.m. In order for the later bar time to be adopted, the council would have to hold three readings – the second of which would feature the public hearing – and then vote to approve by a simple majority.

25 years ago

November 14, 1995 -- Sheriff DeeWayne Rognstad plans to use the power of advertising to locate the 2,308 people who had outstanding arrest warrants out for them in Beltrami County. Hoping to collect almost $300,000 in unpaid fines and almost $1 million in bail, Rognstad will post the first of a series of ads in The Pioneer and in a free circulation Bemidji weekly.

50 years ago

November 14, 1970 -- In two months the Bemidji Pioneer will be 75 years old. Thanks to an ambitious pre-Diamond Anniversary expansion, it boasts the most modern, most sophisticated newspaper printing operation in Minnesota. The Pioneer is celebrating another pre-birthday occasion; moving its mechanical plant to a new facility on the eastern outskirts of town.

100 years ago

November 14, 1920 -- The county road from Grace Lake west to state road number two has been graded and leveled and is now in good shape. Two miles of road running north from the county line to the Carter farm has also been put in excellent condition. Harry Gunsalus did the work on both these roads, using his five ton Holt caterpillar to the very best advantage.