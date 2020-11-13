BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is kicking off a Week of Caring through Nov. 16-20, as part of the Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week.

Throughout the week, the organization is encouraging families to participate in a compilation of socially distanced projects and donation drives, which support local nonprofit partners and demonstrate the power of caring, a release said.

They are also encouraging community members to learn more about local United Way partner agencies and provide the opportunity to give back to those in need.

“Our success is because of you -- the hand-raisers and doers who help to build a stronger, caring community through your advocacy, your support and your volunteerism,” Denae Alamano, executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area, said in the release.

The Week of Caring is set up through the United Way’s website at www.unitedwaybemidji.org/week-of-caring. Each day of the week has outlined information, discussion points, and activities fit for families, businesses and people of all ages.

Week of Caring participants can share their progress of completing actions on social media with the hashtag #BemidjiUnitedInCaring.