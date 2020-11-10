BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — The body of missing hunter Paul Sandstrom has been found, according to a release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Sandstrom, 58, was found Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, at approximately 8:30 a.m. The statement from the sheriff's office says although the case is under investigation, no foul play is suspected at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sandstrom's family and friends," the statement read. "We would like to thank all those who assisted in the search."

Sandstrom, who is from Blaine, Minn., had been missing since Sunday, Nov. 8. He'd last been seen in the Gardner Lake area, near Bad Medicine Lake in northern Becker County. He failed to meet up with his hunting group at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The area is heavily wooded and dotted with several small lakes and ponds.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office headed up the search, assisted by CAM Search and Rescue, Northstar Search and Rescue, US Customs Border Patrol, Bagley Fire Department, Clearbrook Fire Department, and White Earth Conservation.