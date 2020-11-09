10 years ago

November 11, 2010 -- Local schools are learning how waste can be reused. Students from Bemidji Area Schools are collecting items like drink pouches, candy wrappers, chip bags, plastic baggies and plastic containers and earning their schools two cents for each piece of waste they send to TerraCycle, a company that makes eco friendly products from packaging waste.

25 years ago

November 11, 1995 -- About 200 people were at the Bemidji High School Auditorium to honor veterans on Veteran's Day. Thanks to the work of Betty Masoner on behalf of the Bemidji Community Band, Bemidji became one of 90 communities designated World War II 50th anniversary commemorative cities statewide by the U.S. Department of Defense.

50 years ago

November 11, 1970 -- Lucky to be alive, Leon “Ed” Stein took an enormous electric shock when a boom loader he was operating touched a 12-15,000 volt power line. Stein was unloading cement blocks and attempted to reach beneath the high wires when the fork on the loader touched the wire and Stein’s body provided the only "ground” to complete the electrical circuit.

100 years ago

November 11, 1920 -- The best and biggest poultry show northern Minnesota has staged is to take place in Bemidji according to Mrs. Ethel McMahan, secretary of the local association. Ideal exhibit quarters have been secured in the New Kaplan building on Minnesota avenue, between First and Second streets," and arrangements for the sixth annual bird event are well under way.