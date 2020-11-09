BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now selling its 2021 Park and Recreation calendar.

Photos in the calendar were submitted and voted on by the community, and can be viewed on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Two calendar designs are available, 2021 Recreation Calendar and 2021 Halloween Pet Calendar.

Calendars are $20 each, all funds raised will go toward the Parks and Rec youth scholarship fund.

Calendars are available for pick up or by mail for an additional fee. To purchase calendars, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

For more information, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 368-0422.