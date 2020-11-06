10 years ago

November 7, 2010 -- Jenna Truedson joined the Bemidji cross country team, focusing her workouts toward the state meet. The Lumberjacks eighth grader met her goal and qualified for state at the Section 8AA meet. Coach Ryan Aylesworth issued a new challenge: place in the top 25 at the state meet and earn All-State honors. Truedson replied, “All-State sounds pretty good.”

25 years ago

November 7, 1995 -- This year's downtown location was a success for the Bemidji Jaycees Fourth of July water carnival, but downtown businesses do not agree. An informal survey of downtown business owners found most of the downtown business community opposes keeping the carnival on Fourth Street. Next year the carnival will be moved back to the waterfront.

50 years ago

November 7, 1970 -- Susan Anderson, a victim of spinal meningitis 18 years ago, can't hear. She owns a booming lettering business in Bemidji and thought to be possibly the only person outside of the Twin Cities who is a professional letterer. Susan’s Lettering and Sewing Shop is responsible for most of the lettering that appears on shirt backs throughout the Bemidji area.

100 years ago

November 7, 1920 -- The Juvenile band led the parade of peppy school students and boosters to the athletic park this afternoon preparatory to the game between the Virginia High and the Bemidji High elevens. Bemidji worshippers showed exceptionally keen interest in the game. Members of the Beginners band followed in the rear of the Juvenile band to practice marching.