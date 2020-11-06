BEMIDJI -- Because of a sustained increase in coronavirus cases in the Bemidji area, Sanford Health has tightened its visitor restrictions.
According to a press release, a new set of visitor rules will be put in place at Sanford Medical Centers in Bemidji and Bagley at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The new restrictions will only allow one visitor per patient, per day.
Those visitors, Sanford states, will be limited to clergy and immediate family members, including:
- A spouse or significant other.
- A parent or grandparent.
- In-laws.
- A sibling.
- Children ages 5 and older.
Those rules don't apply to the following situations:
- In designated COVID-19 units, where no visitors are allowed.
- Pediatric hospital patients, which are allowed two parent or guardian visitors per day.
- Special care nursery patients will be allowed their mother and one additional adult visitor per patient, per day.
- End of life care, where visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
- End of life COVID-19 care, where one predetermined visitor allowed daily. Visitors will be required to follow protective measures including wearing a mask and self-quarantining for 14 days after.
All visitors going to a Sanford facility will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and have their temperature taken upon entry. Additionally, those who are not feeling well, have had recent exposure to someone confirmed with COVID-19, have a pending COVID-19 test, or have been confirmed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, should not visit.