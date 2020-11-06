BEMIDJI -- Because of a sustained increase in coronavirus cases in the Bemidji area, Sanford Health has tightened its visitor restrictions.

According to a press release, a new set of visitor rules will be put in place at Sanford Medical Centers in Bemidji and Bagley at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The new restrictions will only allow one visitor per patient, per day.

Those visitors, Sanford states, will be limited to clergy and immediate family members, including:

A spouse or significant other.

A parent or grandparent.

In-laws.

A sibling.

Children ages 5 and older.

Those rules don't apply to the following situations:

In designated COVID-19 units, where no visitors are allowed.

Pediatric hospital patients, which are allowed two parent or guardian visitors per day.

Special care nursery patients will be allowed their mother and one additional adult visitor per patient, per day.

End of life care, where visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

End of life COVID-19 care, where one predetermined visitor allowed daily. Visitors will be required to follow protective measures including wearing a mask and self-quarantining for 14 days after.

All visitors going to a Sanford facility will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and have their temperature taken upon entry. Additionally, those who are not feeling well, have had recent exposure to someone confirmed with COVID-19, have a pending COVID-19 test, or have been confirmed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, should not visit.