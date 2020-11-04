10 years ago

November 4, 2010 -- Bemidji native Courtney Josefson, an alternate captain for the Huskies, was recognized in the starting lineup at the hockey game between St. Cloud State and Bemidji State at the Bemidji Regional Event Center. “This place is amazing,” Josefson said. “It’s great to be able to come home and walk into our local rink and take it all in…it’s just so new and nice.”

25 years ago

November 4, 1995 -- The season opener proved successful for the Bemidji State University hockey team on a pair of goals by Beaver senior co-captain Craig Matatall against stiffer competition than expected, the Saints of Scholastica. BSU is the defending NCHA regular season and playoff champion and also has won the past three NCAA II national titles.

50 years ago

November 4, 1970 -- A gala time was had at the Northern Pines Nursing Home Halloween night. Bob Bergh, a ventriloquist, and his “friend” Jerry Pinasko, performed for the group. The pair has appeared on the “Dottie Becker ” and “Bozo the Clown” shows and at the London House in Duluth. Bergh and Iver Bergh, both from Pennington, provided music for the dance.

100 years ago

November 4, 1920 -- The pupils of the Big Lake school organized the "Hang Together Club," with the object of creating a spirit of helpfulness throughout the community. The new club grew out of a Halloween wiener roast held by the youngsters. School sessions are held in a log house and it is lacking as a satisfactory center of both educational and social interest.