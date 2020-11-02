BEMIDJI -- With snow already falling this autumn and winter around the corner, state agencies are encouraging residents in need of energy assistance to apply.

The state of Minnesota has both the Energy Assistance Program and the Cold Weather Rule. The former program is available to help residents pay for home heating costs, furnace repairs and fuel delivery.

The rule, meanwhile, ensures that Minnesotans don't have their primary source of heat cut off in the winter months. The rule is in effect yearly from Oct. 15 to April 15.

Heating shut off protection is administered by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. The energy assistance program, and the state's Weatherization Assistance Program, is managed by the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

For energy assistance, the program helps homeowners and renters with incomes at or below 50% of the state's median income at $54,357 for a family of four. Last year, more than 117,000 Minnesota households received assistance with an average of more than $500 per household.

According to Michael Schmitz, director of the commerce department's Office of Energy Assistance Programs, because of the coronavirus, the number of those in need of help may rise.

"Typically, when we see downturns in the economy and an increase in unemployment, we see a higher demand for the program," Schmitz said. "So far, our applications are a little bit behind of what they'd typically be, and I think there's the fact of COVID-19 making people not as comfortable to submit an application. We highly encourage people to apply as soon as possible, because we can provide assistance now."

In Beltrami County, from 2017-2019, there were at least 1,730 homes assisted by the energy program each year. In 2018 and 2019, the state's energy assistance provided $1.53 million, while the amount was $1.38 million in 2017.

On average, the energy assistance program serves more than 30% of the estimated income eligible households in Beltrami County. Across the rest of the state, less than 25% of the income eligible households are served.

The weatherization project is also an important tool during winter. The program provides assistance to homeowners and renters to improve energy efficiency.

"On the side of energy efficiency, we're often going into attics and working on structural leaks," said Jake McAlpine, supervisor of the commerce department's energy equity programs. "We make it more like a modern construction in terms of how tight it is. That often includes adding insulation to the walls."

Since 2005, there have been 942 housing units in Beltrami County that have been weatherized by the program.

For more information on the energy assistance program, call (800) 657-3710 and press 1, or visit the commerce department's website, mn.gov/commerce/consumers/consumer-assistance/energy-assistance. Residents can also visit the commerce website, mn.gov/commerce/consumers/consumer-assistance/weatherization, for weatherization information.

Regarding shut off protection, residents can visit the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission's website, mn.gov/puc/consumers/help/shut-off-protection.