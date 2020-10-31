BEMIDJI -- The annual Treat Street celebration, hosted by Mix 103.7, was held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Sanford Center as a drive-thru event. Hundreds of families drove through and received candy from organizers.
RP Broadcasting’s Kristen Nelson, right, hands out candy during Treat Street on Saturday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A trick-or-treater is driven through Treat Street on Saturday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A trick-or-treater waves during Treat Street on Saturday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
RP Broadcasting’s Jodi Tower directs traffic during Treat Street on Saturday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A trick-or-treater is driven through Treat Street on Saturday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Trick-or-treaters pass by during Treat Street on Saturday in the Sanford Center parking lot. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)