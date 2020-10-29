BEMIDJI -- This Halloween will mark four years since the disappearance of Jeremy Jourdain, who was last seen in Bemidji on Oct. 31, 2016.

Marking the occasion, the Bemidji Police Department sent out a release on Thursday to remind the public of the active investigation to let people know they are still looking for additional leads. Since his disappearance, law enforcement has conducted over 200 follow-up investigations.

Jeremy Jourdain, of Cass Lake, was last seen when he was 17 years old at a Nymore area apartment with his siblings and friends on Halloween night in 2016. He left the apartment on foot, voluntarily. A few friends followed him and lost sight of him in the area of Fifth Street SE and Wood Avenue SE in Bemidji. Jourdain was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

Since his disappearance, the Bemidji Police Department, along with other tribal, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies have continued to work on the case.

“Jeremy’s case is still very active, and we continue to follow up on information, tips and leads. In the last year, the Bemidji Police Department has completed six canine searches of public and private properties,” Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said in the release. “We have conducted more than 200 follow-up investigations as well as conducted ground, canine, air and water searches.”

Mastin implored the public to get in touch with law enforcement with any possible leads.

“The Bemidji Police Department has been working diligently over the last four years, collaborating with numerous partners with the shared goal to find Jeremy Jourdain. We continue to need your help in this case." he said. “Reach out and say something if you know something.”

Anyone with information that could lead to Jourdain’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111, message the Bemidji Police Department Facebook page, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or report anonymously through CrimeStoppers of Minnesota.