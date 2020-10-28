BEMIDJI -- Two people were injured and one woman was arrested after a mid-day knife assault north of Bemidji on Tuesday.

Kathleen Marie Martin, 34, is in custody pending charges of burglary and two counts of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm.

The incident took place on the 2000 block of Whiting Road, north of Bemidji.

Area law enforcement responded to the scene. An officer was heard saying, “Male party stabbed at the chest, losing a lot of blood,” over the scanner around 12:30 p.m.

Law enforcement has not released any further information about the circumstances of the assault, nor the conditions of the two victims.

This story will be updated.