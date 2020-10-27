10 years ago

October 28, 2010 -- Lake Bemidji Lodge, a mixed-use development that would be located along the south shore of Lake Bemidji, is tentatively advancing. Drew Olson, principal with MoDevUSA, said developers will wait two to three months to determine if the market is strong enough to support the project. Lake Bemidji Lodge would have a price tag of about $6 million.

25 years ago

October 28, 1995 -- A mystery company that has been courted for more than a year by Bemidji economic development officials is no longer a mystery. The company is Telnet Systems Inc., and is definitely expanding into Bemidji, bringing 215 jobs that will pay an average hourly wage of $8, according to Larry Young, Joint Economic Development Commission executive director.

50 years ago

October 28, 1970 -- A new patrolman was added to the Bemidji police force to replace retiree Mel Jacobson. Jerry Clausen, 23, began official duties on the 15-man force. Clausen, originally from Minneapolis, resides in Bemidji with his wife and 17-month-old daughter. His wife is also employed by the city of Bemidji as a meter maid.

100 years ago

October 28, 1920 -- The best news in traffic circles has come to Bemidji and was announced at the Civic and Commerce association meeting. On May 1 a special arrangement will be made by the Northern Pacific and M. & L. Railway to run the night train from International Falls, Bemidji, and points south, into Minneapolis so that it will arrive in that city about 7:30 a.m.