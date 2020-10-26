BEMIDJI -- Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Bi-County Community Action Programs, Inc. with $10,000 to be able to provide transitional housing to more families in need in Greater Minnesota.

The funds will provide BI-CAP with funding towards vital repairs to their current roof and wall structures, a release said.

The mission of BI-CAP is to assist low income households achieve self sufficiency. BI-CAP assists homeless households and those at risk of homelessness with fifteen different housing assistance programs from a variety of funding sources, the release said.

Grants are awarded on a bi-monthly basis and are considered only through the application process. Applications can be found at www.oyh.org/grant-programs.