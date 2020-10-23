10 years ago

October 24, 2010 -- BSU student, Gabriel Wakanabo, has been chosen as the Minnesota Indian Education Association's "outstanding post-secondary education student of the year." When asked why he is so involved, he said he’s been given a second chance at life, after surviving an explosion in Iraq in the military. He said he looks at it as living on borrowed time.

25 years ago

October 24, 1995 -- Bemidji High School's Native American Knowledge Bowl team took first place at the Anishinabe Challenge Bowl Exhibition during the Minnesota Indian Education Conference in Onamia. Team members Megan Treuer, Chamissa Goodwin, James Uran and Ron Turney Jr., with coach Collins Oakgrove will compete again at Itasca Community College.

50 years ago

October 24, 1970 -- The need to “shape schools for the 70’s,“ will be the focus of American Education Week to be observed here and across the country. Once a year since 1921, schools throughout the nation have opened their doors during American Education Week for the public to come in and see firsthand what goes on inside the classroom.

100 years ago

October 24, 1920 -- The baby clinic which was held under the auspices of the Woman's Community and Civic club proved to be fully as successful as all previous clinics. Seventy-eight children were examined, twenty-one of whom were from the Fifth ward. Children were brought from Cass Lake, Bagley, Blackduck, Kelliher and Wilton for the examination.