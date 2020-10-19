FERN TOWNSHIP -- An area man is safe after a long, chilly night lost in the woods with his dog.

Philip Thorson, 67, of Becida, was rescued from the woods in the LaSalle Lake area Monday afternoon, after around 17 hours of searching, according to a release from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes.

According to the release, at 7:54 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, law enforcement received a call of a man lost in the woods in the LaSalle Lake area in Fern Township. LaSalle Lake is about 22 miles southwest of Bemidji.

The man, later identified as Thorson, was walking in the woods with his dog and a friend when he became ill. The men were two miles from their vehicle and Thorson was not able to keep up through the dense woods. The pair built a fire in the woods and Thorson’s friend then continued to the truck without him, the release said.

When the friend returned for Thorson, he was gone from his last known location. It was after dark by the time Hubbard County Deputies responded to the scene and began a search, the release said. Officers from Beltrami County, Minnesota State Patrol, along with helicopters from the Minnesota State Patrol and Sanford Hospital assisted in the search, the release said.

At 3 a.m., the search was called off with plans to resume in the daylight. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Posse, Becida First Responders, Hubbard County Deputies and the Sanford Helicopter resumed the search on the ground and in the air the following morning.

At 12:46 p.m. on Monday, deputies located fresh shoe tracks as well as dog tracks in the woods and continued their ground search. Shortly thereafter, at 1:01 p.m., deputies heard a dog bark and then quickly located Thorson and his dog under a log trying to stay warm, the release said.

“Thorson was wet from falling into the Mississippi River but reported that he huddled with his dog all night in an effort to stay alive,” Aukes said in the release.

Thorson was escorted out of the woods by deputies, where they were met by Bemidji Ambulance personnel who checked Thorson for injuries. According to the release, he had no injuries other than minor frostbite.