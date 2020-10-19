10 years ago

October 21, 2010 -- Bemidji’s football team ended their regular season on a positive note as the Lumberjacks capped a 7-1 campaign with a 7-0 victory at Sartell. Bemidji scored the game’s only points in the second quarter when quarterback Mitchell Hendricks teamed with tight end Will Bruestle on a 9-yard TD pass. BHS will play in the second round of Section 7-4A playoffs.

25 years ago

October 21, 1995 -- The Bemidji City Council agreed to provide $2,500 a year for two years for a community relations specialist to serve under the Bemidji Area Race Relations Task Force. The point is to have a person “to promote and encourage good community relations between minorities and non-minority people...” according to Task Force President Karen Bedeau.

50 years ago

October 21, 1970 -- Tommy Burlingame, alais little “puffer”, continued his hot streak as he put together a bodacious 651 series which tied Arnie Pemberton for the high series in the City Bowling League. Tom had games of 223-222-206 enroute to his big set. Teammate Zeb Degerman wasn’t too far back as he fired 249-211 on his way to a big 644 series.

100 years ago

October 21, 1920 -- The Wolf Lake community is on the map with successful methods of cooperating among the farmers. The Wolf Lake Farmers' club has been doing some constructive work along several lines including potato growing, dairying and good roads. L. J. Larson put two and a half acres into Green Mountains and has had the whole plot certified.