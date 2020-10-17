BEMIDJI -- More than 100 people lined Paul Bunyan Drive on Saturday afternoon during the first snowfall of the season to encourage others to vote in the General Election.
The event was the second Women's March held in Bemidji this year and was held as a "march in place," while others canoed or kayaked from Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues around the mouth of the Mississippi River.
The beauty of the Women’s March lies in its ability to cater each event to address different issues and principles, organizer Mattea Elhard explained to the Pioneer.
The march in Bemidji earlier this year centered around the controversial refugee county vote taken by the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners. On Saturday, attendees focused on voter turnout, encouraging people to register and go vote. Bemidji’s League of Women Voters also had voter registration forms and information available for attendees.
A group lines up along Paul Bunyan Drive for the Women’s March on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A woman holds a sign that reads “make racism wrong again” on Saturday for the Bemidji Women’s March. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Cate Belleveau kayaks along the shore of Lake Bemidji for the Women’s March on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Pam Lemm kayaks with a hand-painted sign for the Women’s March on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Women wave at honking cars as they pass the Bemidji Women’s March along Paul Bunyan Drive on Saturday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A hand-painted sign with President Donald Trump on it is held by Brian Vroman for the Women’s March on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Pam Lemm, left, and Molly Turner carry a hand-painted sign for the Women’s March on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Audrey Thayer dons a mask that reads “they whispered to her you can’t withstand the storm, she whispered back I am the storm” during the Women’s March on Saturday in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Tamika-Jo Andy and her daughters Juliet Kingbird-Andy, followed by Ameriah Joy Kingbird-Andy, participate in the Bemidji Women’s March along Paul Bunyan Drive on Saturday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)