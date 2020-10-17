BEMIDJI -- More than 100 people lined Paul Bunyan Drive on Saturday afternoon during the first snowfall of the season to encourage others to vote in the General Election.

The event was the second Women's March held in Bemidji this year and was held as a "march in place," while others canoed or kayaked from Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues around the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The beauty of the Women’s March lies in its ability to cater each event to address different issues and principles, organizer Mattea Elhard explained to the Pioneer.

The march in Bemidji earlier this year centered around the controversial refugee county vote taken by the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners. On Saturday, attendees focused on voter turnout, encouraging people to register and go vote. Bemidji’s League of Women Voters also had voter registration forms and information available for attendees.