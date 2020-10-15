10 years ago

October 17, 2010 -- The opening of the Bemidji Regional Event Center and the start of the Bemidji State University men’s hockey team’s first year in the WCHA occurred with great weather and happy fans. Reva Howe, owner of Sparkling Waters restaurant, stood on the balcony and watched the cars going into the BREC. “It was like ‘Field of Dreams,’ she said.

25 years ago

October 17, 1995 -- Senior Melissa Edman and junior Lori Tank will begin action in doubles while senior Emily Aitkin faces her opening singles match at the Section 8AA tennis tournament at St. Cloud. The trio won their way to the sectional at the 8AA north tournament at Grand Forks where the Edman-Tank duo claimed the doubles title while Aitken finished fourth in singles.

50 years ago

October 17, 1970 -- Arabian mare, Kelanna, is every inch an aristocrat. She has brought home many show circuit awards for her owners, Ed and Betty Johnson of Bemidji. Kelanna and her first foal, Gay Pompolly, won first in the Mare and Foal class at Brainerd in May, this win was repeated by the pair in June at Valley City, N.D., then at the Minnesota All-Arabian Show.

100 years ago

October 17, 1920 -- Before a large crowd of enthusiastic rooters many of whom were high school co-eds and ladies, the Bemidji High School football team defeated Detroit High School on the local gridiron by an overwhelming score of 72 to 0. Bemidji adopted a line plunging game, varying it with the forward pass sufficiently to keep Detroit guessing on defensive tactics.