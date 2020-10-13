According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, a 911 call was received at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, reporting someone had fallen into a lake.

It was identified that the call was coming from Upper Rice Lake, located in both Minerva and Bear Creek Townships in southern Clearwater County, however, due to poor service in the area the call disconnected and dispatch struggled to maintain contact with the caller, the release said.

Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Bagley Ambulance responded to the location. After some searching from shore, voices were heard yelling from somewhere on the lake, though standing wild rice plants on the lake made visibility very difficult, the release said.

A canoe was located on shore and a deputy and an EMT from the ambulance began paddling out in the direction of the voices. Another 911 call came in from a male individual stating that he had made it to shore and had walked out to a trail, the release said.

Deputies located the male and he explained that he and another male had been on the lake duck hunting in kayaks and his partner had tipped over and capsized. The male who had made it to shore said he tried helping his partner but was unable to and so he left a bag of duck decoys for him to hang onto, the release said.

The deputy and EMT were able to find the other male individual still clinging to the duck decoys in the water. Two other deputies in a jon boat, and members from the Bagley Fire Department in an inflatable raft, were able to make it onto the lake and assist getting the male back to shore. Minnesota DNR staff were also in the area with a plane to provide assistance and Sanford Life Flight was called to the scene to assist in the rescue, the release said.

The male was transported by ambulance to the Sanford Bagley Medical Center to be medically cleared, as he had been in the water for nearly an hour.

The names and ages of both men were not included in the release.

"Special thanks go out to the assisting agencies for their help in making this a successful rescue," Halverson said in the release.