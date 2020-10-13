BEMIDJI -- A level three predatory sex offender was released on Monday, Oct. 12, to the 600 block of Fourth St. NW, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department.

Jeffrey Thomas Ballek, 54, of Bemidji, is not wanted by police and has served his sentence. Police are releasing his information in accordance with state statute.

At age 34, Ballek was arrested for engaging in sexual contact against two known, female children over a period of time. Contact included touch and attempted penetration. Ballek gained access to the women through his significant relationship. He exploited that relationship in his attempt to maintain control, the release said.

At age 48, Ballek was found by law enforcement to be in possession of electronic images of child pornography.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to reoffend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher. Level three sex offenders are the most likely to re-offend.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear in the community,” the release said. “Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”