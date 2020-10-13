SEATTLE -- Wendell Tangborn, a 1946 Bemidji High School graduate who became a world leader in the study of glaciers, hydrology and climate, died on Oct. 3 at the age of 93.

Tangborn was born in Iowa, but moved to Minnesota at the age of 3 and grew up with four brothers and one sister on a farm south of Bemidji. He attended Nary School through eighth grade before enrolling at BHS. After serving with the U.S. Army, he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in geological engineering.

During a 20-year career with the United States Geological Survey in Tacoma, Wash., Tangborn became an expert on glaciers. Later he formed Hymet, a hydrology consulting company that worked with glaciers and streamflow in Washington, Alaska, Nepal, Norway and Switzerland, according to his obituary.

“He was very iconic in the family,” said Tangborn’s nephew, Wayne Hoff of Bemidji. “He was very intelligent, very kind and very generous. He went out and did great things, but he was very modest.”

Hoff said his uncle invented a computer model for measuring glacier runoff so he could make an accurate prediction of how much water would flow over some of the power dams.

“He had a battle royale with some of the scientific community,” Hoff said, “but in the end the Bonneville Power Administration preferred his data over the National Weather Service.”

Tangborn published many scientific papers and a children's book on glaciers, according to his obituary.

Tangborn died at the Mirabella Retirement Community in Seattle. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Lewis, and his sons, Andrew and Eric, and daughter, Inger.