10 years ago

October 14, 2010 -- Six women from Russia are touring Bemidji to gain ideas of how they, as leaders, can become better community developers. The delegates are exchange professionals through an organization called Open World, which is administered by World Services of La Crosse, Wis. The six delegates are hosted by North Country Health Services.

25 years ago

October 14, 1995 -- Another long-anticipated public development in Bemidji became a reality with the dedication of the $1.5 million Tourist Information Center and waterfront renewal. Bemidji Mayor Doug Peterson credited the late Gov. Rudy Perpich with being the catalyst for the project when he dedicated $250,000 in state Department of Transportation funds.

50 years ago

October 14, 1970 -- Twelve boys between the ages of 15 and 17 have been released into the custody of their parents after arrests on charges of possession of marijuana and disturbing the peace. Authorities said the youths said they had grown the marijuana themselves. Cass County authorities said all 12 were from Minneapolis, and had come to a party near Woman Lake.

100 years ago

October 14, 1920 -- The course in vocational agriculture at the Bemidji high school will begin and it is hoped by instructor H. A. Pflughoeft that there will be a large number of farm boys who will avail themselves of the opportunity to take this course. Boys who are planning to stay on the farm will want the advantages that come from a special education in their line of work.