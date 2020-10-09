10 years ago

October 10, 2010 -- Branded with the words, “Boozhoo” and “Welcome,” the doors of Gate 2 were opened by attendants who greeted hundreds of people to the Bemidji Regional Event Center. Those who attended the BREC open house received a ticket at the door good for popcorn, a soda and a ticket to see Bemidji State University’s men’s hockey scrimmage game.

25 years ago

October 10, 1995 -- Bemidji's two rotary clubs held a ribbon cutting for the new lakefront pavilion they built. Bemidji rotarians built the original statues of Paul and Babe. The two club's 150 members pledged to raise $61,000 over the next three years. Mayor Doug Peterson said the project is a beautiful front door for tourists to see as they enter Bemidji.

50 years ago

October 10, 1970 -- Barbershop enthusiasts will be treated to a “Roaring Twenties Review,” featuring songs and skits from the 1920’s for the 12th annual Bemidji Men’s Barbershop Show, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium. The show is sponsored by the Bemidji Chapter of the Society for preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America.

100 years ago

October 10, 1920 -- The Bemidji Transportation company was formed with headquarters at the C. W. Jewett company garage. The company will transport passengers and freight for hire on the waters of Lake Bemidji, Lake Irving, and the Mississippi River, also on land, around the lakes, within the city of Bemidji and between the city and outlying cities, towns and rural communities.