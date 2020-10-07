BEMIDJI -- David Frank of Bemidji is one of three candidates recommended by the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection to Gov. Tim Walz to fill the current vacancy in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Frank currently serves as the Chief Assistant Beltrami County Attorney. In his position, Frank is responsible for prosecuting major felony crimes, supervising assistant county attorneys and representing the County Attorney’s Office on the Beltrami County Drug Court.

Previously, he served as an Assistant Beltrami County Attorney, where he prosecuted all levels of criminal offenses and represented the county in child protection and other civil cases. His community involvement includes serving on the Board of Directors of Anishinabe Legal Services Corporation and Northwest Minnesota Legal Services. He also serves as a mentor in the Students First Mentor Program at Bemidji Area Schools, the release said.

According to the announcement, also under consideration for the role are Jerrod Shermoen, an attorney and president at ShermoenJaksa Law and Kimberly Wimmer who serves as General Counsel for TruStar Federal Credit Union.

The vacancy occurred after the recent retirement of the Honorable Charles M. LeDuc. The seat will be chambered in International Falls in Koochiching County.

The governor has the constitutional responsibility to appoint judges and justices when vacancies arise on the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and district courts. Judges are appointed for a one-year term, after which they must run for election in the next general for six-year terms.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of seventeen counties in northwest Minnesota: Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.