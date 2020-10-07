MINNEAPOLIS — The George Floyd mural at 38th Street and South Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis was defaced recently with red paint.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing shorts, a black vest and a black ski mask — with a face mask over the ski mask — walk up to the mural and spray it at 3:21 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, said T.J. Abumayyaleh, an employee at Cup Foods.

This is the second time the mural has been damaged.

A former medical student at the University of Minnesota admitted to the Reformer, a local online news site, that he was the person seen in surveillance footage one night in August defacing the Floyd mural with black spray paint. The 26-year-old man claimed he was drunk at the time and apologized; he's no longer enrolled at the university.

The mural has not been repaired after either incident.

The city has made plans for a permanent memorial to Floyd at the intersection where he was killed May 25.

