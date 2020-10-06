10 years ago

October 7, 2010 -- Bemidji residents will be part of a worldwide effort to fight climate change. As part of the international 10/10/10 Global Work Party, organizers say Bemidji residents of all ages and backgrounds will work together to beautify their city while raising awareness of the importance of a sustainable future for their city, their country and their world.

25 years ago

October 7, 1995 -- Bemidji area anglers dominated the action at the North Western Bass team tournament held on Fish Hook Lake. The father-son tandem of Duane Peterson and Travis Peterson added the team tournament championship to their regular season crown as the Petersons topped the 30-team event with a 10-bass limit which weighed 20.55 pounds.

50 years ago

October 7, 1970 -- Bagley Volunteer Firemen fought what had been reported as a “grass fire” near Minerva, 10 miles south of Bagley. They found a Rural Electrification Association construction truck, its auger still buried in the ground, blazing. Tires, gasoline tanks and hydraulic fuel were feeding the flames. The fire presumably started by sparks from the truck’s exhaust.

100 years ago

October 7, 1920 -- Fire, originating from a spark from a threshing engine, destroyed the grain stacks and barns on the farm of Hans Neilson, eight miles north of Bemidji. The threshing engine was owned by Joe Steidl but was hired by a co-operative threshing company. The fire loss will amount to from four to five thousand dollars, with only a small amount of insurance.