BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Regional Development Commission already had an eventful year as it moved into a new office, and recent months were made even more memorable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The past 12 months were all recapped in the organization's annual report, which was recently released, covering details ranging from the HRDC's economic work to its housing-related endeavors.

"I think it was an interesting year" said HRDC Executive Director Tim Flathers. "Being really busy with not only our move, but thinking about our region and the work we do with our mission. Trying to figure out how we can be as effective as possible and respond responsibly to the pandemic."

The HRDC represents Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen Counties. The organization is governed by a 25 member commission, including six county commissioners, a group of six mayors and city council members, four township board members and two school board members.

Additionally, the commission includes a representative from each of the three local tribal governments, the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Four citizens representing business, higher education, natural resources and labor are also included.

New homes and future projects

One of the HRDC's components with helping people find a place to live is its Headwaters Housing Development Corp. In the last year, the HHDC assisted with the construction of homes in Bemidji, Blackduck and Baudette.

In Blackduck, the HHDC purchased a lot in the city and worked with the Minnesota Housing agency to construct a three-bedroom home, with a sale price of $159,000. According to HRDC Development Specialist Sarah Wilcox, the Blackduck project utilized a value gap grant from Minnesota Housing, which allows the appraised value price of the home to be lower than construction expenditures.

The HHDC also used the value gap grant and interim construction loan financing in Baudette, where two single family homes were built. The homes were sold at prices of $157,000 and $158,000.

The HHDC also assisted in the financing of a new split level home by the Bemidji High School with a sale price of $199,000.

Along with those new homes, the HRDC continued its Conifer project, which is a multi-family supportive housing unit initiative located along Conifer Ave. NW. According to the report, supportive housing is affordable housing units that provide social services.

In 2012, the HRDC opened the 20-unit Conifer Estate. The second phase of the project is Conifer Villas, which is now under construction with completion estimated in May 2021.

The villas, estimated at $9.08 million, will include 32 units in four buildings. The current project is being funded with a $6 million infrastructure bond from Minnesota Housing, a $750,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines’ Affordable Housing Program, and low income tax credits.

The third and final phase of the initiative is East Conifer Estates, with construction to start in May 2021. Along with housing units, the complex will have a child care center with up to 40 slots.

Another housing-related initiative by the HRDC is a partnership with the city of Bemidji. This year, the city obtained a Small Cities Development Program grant of $388,125 for the rehabilitation of single family, owner-occupied homes.

The HRDC is assisting in administering the program to homes bordered by 15th Street Northwest to the north and Eighth Street to the south. The area extends west a few blocks past Norton Avenue and is bordered to the east by Irvine Avenue, 11th Street and Park Avenue.

"We're really a community and economic development organization, we're very supportive of business activity and helping to create successful communities," Flathers said. "That can include dealing with a whole range of different issues, from housing to transportation."

Supporting local businesses

According to the report, the HRDC was also heavily focused on helping businesses this year. Data from the report shows more than 6,000 jobs were either created or saved by the HRDC's work.

In total, in the last year there have been 36 loans in the HRDC's portfolio and 25 loans in 12 community portfolios.

"In a general sense, we have our Headwaters Regional Finance Corp., and they have their own capital to do lending," Flathers said. "But, we also do lending with a bunch of other loan pools out there, in most cases they're cities. It's a situation where we're a contracted administrator of a fund that's not part of our assets."

In the report, three businesses the HRFC worked with were specifically highlighted. The first was Bemidji Steel Co., which expanded its facility and purchased new equipment last year. The HRFC worked with Security Bank and the city of Bemidji's revolving loan fund last year to assist with financing.

Another business was Bogart's Repair and Recovery, which includes a convenience store, gas station and towing services. Last year, the HRFC worked with RiverWood Bank, Blackduck's revolving loan fund, Paul Bunyan Communications and Greater Bemidji to help Ryan and Erica Naughton purchase the business, which employs at least 10 people.

The third business is the Northern Minnesota Addiction Wellness Center, a 32-bed facility providing inpatient treatment and services to referrals from health care workers and county services. The HRFC partnered with the RiverWood Bank to provide working capital financing for the facility.