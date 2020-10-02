BEMIDJI -- License and vehicle document services will shut down next Wednesday at the Beltrami County Administration Building as a new remodeling project gets underway.

Along with using money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for staffing needs and personal protective equipment, the county is also investing to improve the flow at the License Center. The department is located in the Administration Building and handles business ranging from tab renewals to vehicle registration.

On Wednesday, the office located right next to the main entrance of the building will be closed as equipment is moved out and construction crews go in. According to County Auditor and Treasurer JoDee Treat, whose office oversees the License Center, the main changes will be alterations to the entrances and exits.

"How it's set up right now, we have one door for people to go in and out, so our opening is an entrance and an exit," Treat said. "The main thing we need to accomplish is having separate doors, so we can have an entrance door and an exit door for social distancing."

According to Treat, upon the project's completion, there will be separate entrance doors for three service lanes. One will lead to a license counter, another will go to a counter for services such as title transfers, and a third will be an express lane for quick items like tab renewals. Along with the new entrances, a new exit will also be installed for when customers are finished. Additionally, the remodel will allow for another exit leading directly outside for those going through the express lane.

"It's to help customer traffic flow, that's our main concept," Treat said. "We want to get more room for social distancing and a better flow. We're doing our best to provide a better experience as they come in."

According to County Administrator Kay Mack, the project was a recent decision and not included in the 2020 budget.

"It's exactly the kind of project they were promoting when the CARES money came to the county from the state," Mack said. "We're going to provide essential services, and as much as possible we want to allow it in an environment that provides room for social distancing. That's what the project is about. Despite being funded with the CARES dollars, the project will be a permanent change."

Treat said License Center services will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 8 in other parts of the Administration Building, with some in the commissioners' conference room and the rest at the real estate and tax office. Signage will be posted while the project is going on directing people to the appropriate service locations.

The project is expected to wrap up sometime in December.