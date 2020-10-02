BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has partnered with the Minnesota Department of Education this fall to support early child care.

According to a release, the local organization is accepting applications for its Early Care and Education Wrap Around grant program. Dollars from the program will help fund services from birth to age 8 from underserved populations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation received the funding from MDE, which was made available through the Governor's Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, fund. GEER is providing emergency assistance for education agencies and service providers that have been impacted by COVID-19 across the state.

Organizations that work with children in the 12-county region of the foundation are eligible to apply, with requests up to $7,500. Funding from the grant can help cover services related to mental and physical health, as well as learning enrichment programs, distance learning opportunities, and training and development to operate more effectively during the pandemic.

The release states the dollars can also be used for activities that are necessary to maintain the operation and continuity of services in early care and education.

"Young children and their families rely on continuity of these key services to promote successful development and growth, even more so now during these times of uncertainty," said Missy Okeson, NMF community impact program officer. "We are pleased to continue our partnership with MDE as we bring the GEER fund opportunity to our region."

Applications are due to the NMF by Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.nwmf.org/programs/child-care-grant-program.