The HRDC was formed in 1971 by local governmental units in the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, and Mahnomen. It has had four executive directors in that time, and recently moved into its third Bemidji location when it purchased the Bemidji Pioneer building from Forum Communications Company earlier this year.

Regional Development Commissions were authorized through the Minnesota Legislature’s Regional Development Act of 1969. Lawmakers found that problems of growth and development transcended boundary lines of local government and common solutions to local problems could be found by the pooling of resources through intergovernmental cooperation.

“Back in the really early days we were funded largely by public entities, federal and state funding sources,” said Tim Flathers, who has been the HRDC’s executive director since 2013. “We started to create more of a business model at that point. Much of the work we were doing changed from being funded at the federal and state level. We became a lot more entrepreneurial.”

That allowed the HRDC to work more closely with regional entities.

“I don’t believe our mission changed a lot over the years,” Flathers said. “The things we worked on in my mind have taken on a higher priority because we have customers that are paying for the work. So, rather than working on things that some bureaucrats in Washington or St. Paul thought were important, we were able to focus our time, energy and attention on local customers and the issues that keep people awake at night in the communities that we work with.

“In my mind the work became a lot more gratifying and I think the work we did became much more relevant over time.”

Dick Pearson was the HRDC’s first executive director, serving from 1972 to 1976. John Ostrem held that role from 1976 until 2000, and Cliff Tweedale held it from 2000 until 2013. Flathers has been with the organization since 1983, working as Community Development Director until being named executive director.

The HRDC did not have a permanent home when it began, but in 1972 the organization set up shop in the basement of the Upper Mississippi Mental Health building on 15th Street and Delton Avenue. From 1992 until May of this year its home was on the third floor of the 4 West Building across the street from the Bemidji Post Office.

“We did have space issues (at 4 West),” said Flathers. “It was less about the offices, but we were really cramped for the storage. It’s a great theory to say you’re going paperless, and we were making great strides in doing that. But we still had a fair amount of paper records we needed to keep as well. We could fit things in spaces, but it was really difficult for staff to access things that we needed to get to.”

Two new staff members have been hired since the move to the new building, both for the COVID-19 response, according to Flathers. That brings the total number of employees to 13.

“It’s given us more flexibility,” he said. "We don’t have to worry about sticking somebody in a virtual closet somewhere.”

There also is plenty of space to conduct board meetings at the new address. The HRDC currently has 23 board members and two open slots. Of course, those in-person meetings won’t take place until the pandemic subsides.