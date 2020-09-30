10 years ago

September 30, 2010 -- MeritCare-Bemidji faced a serious gap in the number of primary care physicians needed to serve the Bemidji area. The shortage was part of a nationwide trend. Dr. Howard Hoody, formerly MeritCare administrator and now Sanford Bemidji Clinic senior vice president, said this region experienced the lack of primary care sooner than some areas.

25 years ago

September 30, 1995 -- A drivers' strike at the nation's largest car-hauling company entered its fourth week with thousands of new vehicles stranded. "We're down to probably the lowest inventory we've had in a long time. We have a lot of cars sitting there (waiting to be shipped)," said Dennis Shanahan, manager with Dondelinger Chevrolet-Buick in Bemidji.

50 years ago

September 30, 1970 -- Its Sather Days in Fosston. The community will honor Drs. George, Norman and Edgar Sather, brothers who have served their community as a team for 21 years. Sons of an early Fosston doctor, they have a total of well over three quarters of a century of service in the medical field. From a family of five, the other two are a dentist and a dietician.

100 years ago

September 30, 1920 -- A telegram received by Earle A. Barker, of Barker Drug and Jewelry, states the weather conditions delayed several pigeons from the big aerial race to St. Louis. The dispatch states the birds from Bemidji have not trapped in yet. One of the birds was seriously injured and brought to the Barker store where it died from a shot in the back by a sling-shot.