10 years ago

September 26, 2010 -- The Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School in Bena will receive $149,936 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to renovate the school’s library. New computers in the library and a portable computer lab with 18 laptops will expand technology access. The funding comes from the IMLS’ 2010 Enhancement Grant given to the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.

25 years ago

September 26, 1995 -- Five members of the Bemidji Figure Skating Club traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho to attend seminars and compete in the Sun Valley Summer championships. Alex and Laura Hanson, Lisa Kroeger and Megan McLaen were joined by Carrie Halgrimson, who just placed fifth at National Collegiate Championships. The five came home with a dozen placings.

50 years ago

September 26, 1970 -- Climbing flagpoles requires special equipment and Oscar Osmundson devised his own from an old swing seat and saddle stirrups. He puts his weight on the seat and is able to move the rope supporting the stirrups and vice versa, as he climbs up and down. Painting the Central Elementary School flag pole, he starts at the top and works his way down.

100 years ago

September 26, 1920 -- Sticks of dynamite tied together with shoestrings, with a fuse burned to the cap, were discovered by Editor Ittner of the Cass Lake Times when opening his office. The failed cap was all that prevented the plant from blowing up. Footprints showed the would be dynamiter entered by a window and placed the dynamite under the door from the inside.