BEMIDJI -- Like many other nonprofit organizations the Lions Club of Bemidji had to get creative this year when it came to fundraising due to coronavirus restrictions and precautions.

The Lions Club typically has three major fundraisers each year to fund their annual giving of about $20,000. This year is different due to concerns of health risks to both the public and the Lions themselves -- as many of them are older, putting them at a higher risk.

With two of their three fundraisers already canceled, rather than canceling the third and largest fundraiser of the year -- the Fall Banquet and Raffle -- has instead been reinvented.

“We wanted a way to show the community we are still present and trying to help,” said Craig Cameron, organizer of the event. “We have changed from a raffle, which culminates in a large public gathering, to a more traditional raffle which can, for the most part, be conducted outdoors.”

The solution they came up with is the raffling of a Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV from Bemidji Sports Centre. This way they will be able to have the ATV outside of grocery stores and hardware stores.

The Lions support local organizations which focus on sight, hunger, youth, the environment, diabetes and pediatric cancer.

“We want to fundraise for those organizations because if there has ever been a time to support the community, it is now,” Cameron said. “We have a protocol to provide for public safety so that you will be safe approaching the Lions selling tickets. We ask for the public’s help in support of many great causes around Bemidji.”

The Lions will also be selling masks. The masks have the words “Be a Lion” on them, both as a reminder to the public that they can join the Lions Club, as well as to Lions to keep doing good in the community.

Raffle tickets are now on sale for $10 each. The Lions Club hopes to sell 3,000 tickets. The drawing will take place on Friday, Nov. 27.

For more information and to get raffle tickets, visit the Bemidji Lions Club Facebook page.