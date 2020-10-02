BEMIDJI -- Unable to hold their Annual Fundraising Banquet, staff at the Northwoods Pregnancy Center has had to come up with some new ideas on how to raise money.

Originally set for Oct. 13, the banquet is generally a main source of funding for the center, but after facing the same tough decision as many others have in recent months, decided to cancel due to the pandemic.

“Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 we really tried to hold off as long as we could, but how are we supposed to hold a banquet of that size, as well as follow social distancing,” said Celeste Skogerboe, who is a co-chair of the fundraising committee and also on the board of directors.

“We were waiting to see if the rules would loosen up anytime soon, all of the other non-profit organizations in town have canceled their events also, so we decided we would have to do the same and just go with Plan B.” Skogerboe said.

Their Plan B is launching the “Hope and a Future" campaign to raise awareness and funds for anyone experiencing unplanned pregnancies. These services are also open to men who may be in a situation requiring support.

The details of the campaign are still in the works, and will be announced as soon as the center has finalized its plans.

All past, present and new donors are encouraged to donate so the center can continue its mission to provide compassionate care and support to the community.

For more information or to donate, visit bemidjipregnancyoptions.com.