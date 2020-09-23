A week after President Donald Trump held a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport, Pete Hegseth of Fox News will broadcast part of the “Fox & Friends” television show from Countryside Restaurant west of Bemidji on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Hegseth, one of the show’s anchors, regularly visits eating establishments around the country as part of the program. It airs from 5 to 8 a.m. weekdays. The broadcast from Bemidji was originally planned to coincide with Trump's visit, but Hegseth and crew were unable to travel last week because of Hurricane Sally.

Susan Mistic, owner of the Countryside Restaurant, said she plans to have extra staff on duty on Thursday. The restaurant is following state guidelines with only 50% occupancy because of COVID-19 concerns.